NZ-W vs AUS-W Live: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Australia women's T20 series on streaming in India? New Zealand

New Zealand have three of their star players return for the Australia series after not being part of the squad in the last couple of weeks, including T20 World Cup-winning captain Sophie Devine. Devine was on a mental health break that saw her miss the WPL and the Sri Lanka series. Devine has recharged her batteries while Melie Kerr has returned from her WPL duties after winning the second title with the Mumbai Indians. The veteran pacer Lea Tahuhu has also made a comeback from the injury and the White Ferns look solid taking on the Australian team, who have their own injury concerns.

Australia will be led by Tahlia McGrath once again with Alyssa Healy getting her right foot injury sorted once and for all. Sophie Molineux is also out injured. Australia kept much of the team the same as the white-ball matches against England with Georgia Voll, fresh off the WPL success, continuing in Healy's place as the opener. Nicole Faltum is the new addition to the squad as Australia look towards the future in terms of keeping options but Beth Mooney is likely to keep in all three matches.

Australia despite missing a couple of players, have the strength and quality to overpower the White Ferns but the T20 World Cup winners won't be pushovers.

When and where to watch NZ-W vs AUS-W T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia women's teams will kick off in Auckland on Friday, March 21 at 7:15 AM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for March 23 and 26 in Mount Maunganui and Wellington, respectively. The NZ vs AUS series will have a live broadcast on TV in India on the Sony Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

The matches can also be live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Squads

New Zealand: Suzie Bates (c), Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Sri Lanka: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham