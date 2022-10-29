NZ vs SL T20 World Cup: Tim Southee leaves behind Shakib Al Hasan to register this world record; Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Tim Southee

In New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match on Saturday, Tim Southee surpassed Shakib Al Hasan to top the list of bowlers with the most wickets in the T20Is.

In the match, Southee's first over was a wicket-maiden. He dismissed Sri Lanka's star player Pathum Nissanka 0 (5) and became the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game with 126 wickets.

Following is the list of the top five wicket-takers in T20Is -

1. Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 126 wickets (102 matches)

126 wickets (102 matches) 2. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 125 wickets (106 matches)

125 wickets (106 matches) 3. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 119 wickets (72 matches)

119 wickets (72 matches) 4. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 107 wickets (84 matches)

107 wickets (84 matches) 5. Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 104 wickets (83 matches)

In the 100 T20I innings played so far, Southee has taken 126 wickets and conceded 3010 runs at an economy of 8.17. His best bowling average in innings is 5/18 and he has bowled two maidens so far.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand set a target of 168 runs.

New Zealand Playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

