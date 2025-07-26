NZ vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Harare Sports Club play for tri-series final? New Zealand and South Africa will play the tri-series final which will be played at the Harare Sports Club. Check out the pitch report ahead of the marquee clash between the two nations.

Harare:

New Zealand will face South Africa in the final of the tri-series, slated to take place on July 26 at the Harare Sports Club. Despite not having the likes of Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson and Finn Allen in the mix, the Black Caps have been phenomenal, winning all four matches. The Proteas, on the other hand, beat Zimbabwe twice but suffered defeats at the hands of New Zealand. Now it needs to be seen if the Rassie van der Dussen-led side can bring out their best in the summit clash.

Notably, Saturday’s showdown is highly anticipated for a showdown between Rob Walter and Shukri Conrad. Both coaches were in charge of the South Africa team before Walter moved on to join New Zealand. Conrad then moved on to become an all-format coach of the Proteas. Under Walter, South Africa qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024, but that current side is a ghost of the past.

Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen are unavailable for the series, while Heinrich Klaasen already announced his retirement from international cricket. The Proteas have backed their young guns to deliver, and even though some of them have done well, but yet to establish their authority. There were massive expectations from Lhuan-dre Pretorius, but he couldn’t make the most of the opportunity.

New Zealand batters, meanwhile, delivered whenever required. Tim Seifert had a poor start to the series, but he turned things upside down and is now the leading run-scorer of the series.

Harere Sports Club, Harare Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is pretty balanced. It won’t be easy to score runs in the middle overs. Bowling first will be the wise choice, and anything above 180 runs can be considered a good total on the board. Power plays are going to be crucial for both teams. Meanwhile, the day is going to be clear and cool.