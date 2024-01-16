Domestic veteran, uncapped Edward Moore added to South Africa's Test squad for New Zealand series

Follow us on Image Source : PROTEASMENCSA X Edward Moore is the latest addition to South Africa's inexperienced Test squad for New Zealand series

Edward Moore is the latest addition to the inexperienced South Africa squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand in February. Tony de Zorzi, who played in the India series recently, was signed up in the SA20 by the Durban's Super Giants as Kyle Abbott's replacement and hence, the Proteas needed a top-order batter in the squad and the move may be a blessing in disguise for the 30-year-old Moore, who has amassed 7,743 runs in first-class cricket, having played 117 matches.

Moore's addition was confirmed by Cricket South Africa in a statement, "Western Province batter Edward Moore has been added to the Proteas Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand."

Moore is still uncapped but brings a wealth of experience as he has been playing cricket for more than a decade. Having smashed 17 centuries and 42 fifties across his vast career, Moore, would have considered himself unlucky when an inexperienced squad was picked for New Zealand Tests, but somehow he has made the cut. Moore is likely to open the innings for the Proteas.

The announcement of the squad has met with some strong responses from former cricketers and administrators all around the world in reference to the relevance of Test cricket with T20 leagues flourishing. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh even urged New Zealand to forfeit the series from playing against probably a C-team of South Africa.

The SA20 ends on February 10 and since it has become CSA's priority since its inception last year, the international cricket has taken a backseat in that January-February window.

South Africa Test squad: Neil Brand (capt), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Edward Moore, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo