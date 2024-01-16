Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Domestic veteran, uncapped Edward Moore added to South Africa's Test squad for New Zealand series

Domestic veteran, uncapped Edward Moore added to South Africa's Test squad for New Zealand series

South Africa have lost another player to SA20 in Tony de Zorzi, who was signed by Durban's Super Giants as Kyle Abbott's replacement in their preparation for the Test tour of New Zealand. De Zorzi's absence has presented an opportunity for Edward Moore, who has played 117 first-class matches.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: January 16, 2024 19:02 IST
Edward Moore is the latest addition to South Africa's
Image Source : PROTEASMENCSA X Edward Moore is the latest addition to South Africa's inexperienced Test squad for New Zealand series

Edward Moore is the latest addition to the inexperienced South Africa squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand in February. Tony de Zorzi, who played in the India series recently, was signed up in the SA20 by the Durban's Super Giants as Kyle Abbott's replacement and hence, the Proteas needed a top-order batter in the squad and the move may be a blessing in disguise for the 30-year-old Moore, who has amassed 7,743 runs in first-class cricket, having played 117 matches.

Moore's addition was confirmed by Cricket South Africa in a statement, "Western Province batter Edward Moore has been added to the Proteas Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand."

Moore is still uncapped but brings a wealth of experience as he has been playing cricket for more than a decade. Having smashed 17 centuries and 42 fifties across his vast career, Moore, would have considered himself unlucky when an inexperienced squad was picked for New Zealand Tests, but somehow he has made the cut. Moore is likely to open the innings for the Proteas.

The announcement of the squad has met with some strong responses from former cricketers and administrators all around the world in reference to the relevance of Test cricket with T20 leagues flourishing. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh even urged New Zealand to forfeit the series from playing against probably a C-team of South Africa.

Related Stories
How has team India performed at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru?

How has team India performed at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru?

MICT vs SEC SA20: From pitch report to records, all you need to know about Newlands, Cape Town

MICT vs SEC SA20: From pitch report to records, all you need to know about Newlands, Cape Town

India on brink of breaking Pakistan's world record in T20Is as Rohit's men eye whitewash

India on brink of breaking Pakistan's world record in T20Is as Rohit's men eye whitewash

The SA20 ends on February 10 and since it has become CSA's priority since its inception last year, the international cricket has taken a backseat in that January-February window.

South Africa Test squad: Neil Brand (capt), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Edward Moore, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News