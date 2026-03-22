NZ vs SA 4th T20I LIVE Score: South Africa hope for good start with the bat

Wellington:

New Zealand and South Africa lock horns in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-game series. The two sides lock horns at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on March 22, and the game began with South Africa coming in to bat first. After facing a loss in the third T20I, the Proteas will hope for an improved performance in Wellington as they aim to level the series score.

It is worth noting that after facing a loss in the first T20I, New Zealand have not looked back and have managed to register back-to-back victories and taken the lead in the series. The side will hope for more of the same as they lock horns with South Africa in Wellington for the fourth T20I, and it could be interesting to see how both sides fare, especially with the series on the line for the Proteas.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

South Africa (Playing XI): Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman