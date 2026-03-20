NZ vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand in command, South Africa look for solutions after horrid start

Auckland:

New Zealand and South Africa lock horns in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series. The teams face off at Eden Park in Auckland. Currently, the series is on level terms, with both teams having won one game each so far, and with a win in the third T20I, the teams will look to take the advantage into the fourth T20I, hoping to seal the ongoing series in the next game itself. With New Zealand having won the toss in the third T20I, the Black Caps have opted to field first, and they will aim to limit the Proteas to a subpar total in the clash.

Notably, the first T20I of the series was won by South Africa. The Proteas put in a brilliant performance in the first T20I, having limited the hosts to a score of 91 runs, and winning the game by 7 wickets. After a win in the first T20I, New Zealand managed to register a comfortable win in the 2nd T20I of the series, defeating South Africa by 68 runs to level the series.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson