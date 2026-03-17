NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: South Africa needs 176 runs to win

Hamilton (New Zealand):

New Zealand and South Africa take on each other in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides lock horns at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 17. The clash has begun on a positive note on a positive note for South Africa as the Proteas won the toss and have opted to field first in Hamilton. After their stellar showing in the first T20I of the series, South Africa would hope for more of the series from them as they take on the Black Caps.

The first T20I of the series saw South Africa put in an incredible performance. The two sides locked horns at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the first T20I, and batting first, New Zealand were bundled out for just 91 runs. Chasing down the target, South Africa registered a 7-wicket victory and propelled themselves to a dominant victory in the first game of the series.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears