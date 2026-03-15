NZ vs SA 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score: New Zealand 4 down early, SA in command

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

New Zealand and South Africa face off in the 1st T20I of the five-game series. It is worth noting that the two sides lock horns at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the first T20I and since it will be the first assignment for the two sides after the T20 World Cup 2026, both sides will hope for a good showing as they will aim to get off to a positive start to the series. It is interesting to note that the clash began on a positive note for New Zealand as the side won the toss and elected to bat first.

South Africa are being led by Keshav Maharaj in the series with the likes of Tony de Zorzi, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman in their ranks as well. On the other hand, New Zealand go into the first T20I with a relatively inexperienced squad. Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Tim Robinson, all get the nod for the Black Caps in the first T20I.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jordan Hermann, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears