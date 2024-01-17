NZ vs PAK: Records galore as Finn Allen's brutal onslaught leaves Pakistan bowlers gasping for breath

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Finn Allen.

New Zealand's budding batting sensation Finn Allen smashed the Pakistan bowlers for fun at the University Oval in Dunedin during the 3rd T20I to script numerous records. Allen scored 137 runs off 62 balls to notch up the highest-ever individual T20I score by a Kiwi batter in the T20I format and shattered Brendon McCullum's 11-year-old record.

Allen's whirlwind knock saw him smash a total of 16 sixes and became the player to hit the joint-most sixes in T20 internationals alongside Hazaratullah Zazai of Afghanistan. The right-handed batter also struck five boundaries during his 62-ball knock.

Allen's knock came at an eye-popping strike rate of 220.96 and forced the Pakistan bowlers to duck for cover.

Though Allen, 24, lost his opening partner, Devon Conway early with just 28 runs on the board, he took Pakistan's attack prisoner and aggregated 125 runs for the second wicket alongside wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert (31 off 23 deliveries).

Barring Allen, none of the other Kiwis managed to leave an impression with the bat in hand and was hardly needed as the Auckland-born himself inflicted enough carnage on the visitors.

Allen brought his hundred in style as he hammered Shaheen Shah Afridi through the deep extra cover region for a boundary. His hundred came off 48 balls and he concluded his innings at an individual score of 137 - the joint-fifth-highest individual score ever recorded in the history of T20I cricket alongside Kushal Malla (137*) and Zeeshan Kukikhel (137) of Hungary.

Allen's enterprising knock came to an end on the second delivery of the 18th over. Early into a pull, Allen failed to time a slightly short of a good length delivery from Zaman Khan properly and could only manage to drag it onto his stumps.

The Blackcaps posted 224 on the board for the loss of seven wickets at the end of their 20 overs.