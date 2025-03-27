NZ vs PAK ODI Series: Schedule, squads, venues, live streaming and all you need to know The recently concluded T20I series between the two teams was one-sided. New Zealand won against an inexperienced Pakistan team 4-1. Interestingly, even the Kiwis were not at full strength and the same is the case with them in ODIs. But for Pakistan, their key players are back in ODIs series.

New Zealand and Pakistan will renew their rivalry in ODIs in the three-match series starting from March 29. The recently concluded five-match T20I series saw New Zealand dominating the visitors and winning the series 4-1 comfortably. Both teams were not at full strength for the series, and the Kiwis emerged victorious in a one-sided series.

The hosts were dealt a huge blow in the lead-up to the ODI series as they lost their captain, Tom Latha, who fractured his hand and got ruled out of the series. Michael Bracewell returns as captain for ODIs as well and will be confident of doing well after winning the T20I series easily.

As for Pakistan, they are at full strength now with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan returning to the setup. They were left out of the T20I team to try out youngsters, but come the ODIs, their experience will play a major role in the series. Rizwan also returns as captain, and the pressure will be on him as Pakistan couldn't win a single game under him in the Champions Trophy at home.

Here's all you need to know about the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI Series:

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (C), Mark Chapman, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Muhammad Abbbas, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears

Schedule

1st ODI - March 29 (Saturday) at McLean Park in Napier (3:30 AM IST)

2nd ODI - April 2 (Wednesday) at Seddon Park, Hamilton (3:30 AM IST)

3rd ODI - April 5 (Saturday) at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (3:30 AM IST)

Live Telecast and streaming details

The NZ vs PAK ODI Series will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV, Fancode and Amazon Prime in India.