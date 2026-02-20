Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. NZ vs PAK: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner declared fit for Pakistan clash, what about Ferguson?

NZ vs PAK: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner declared fit for Pakistan clash, what about Ferguson?

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: ,Updated:

New Zealand will face Pakistan on Saturday in their opening Super 8 encounter of the T20 World Cup. Ahead of the clash, their captain, Mitchell Santner, has been declared fit. However, New Zealand will wait on Lockie Ferguson's availability for the clash.

Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner Image Source : PTI
Colombo:

New Zealand have got a massive boost ahead of their opening Super 8 clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup as their captain Mitchell Santner has recovered from illness. He missed their previous game against Canada and Daryl Mitchell had stepped in to lead the team. Santner will take over the team's reins from him now as the race for the semifinals begins.

Mark Chapman confirmed the development in the pre-match press conference while also confirming that the Kiwis wait on fast bowler Lockie Ferguson's availability. He missed the previous outing to be with his wife for the birth of their child and is due to reach Colombo only on Friday night and it remains to be seen if he will be included in the playing XI.

New Zealand ready to adapt to slow pitches in Sri Lanka

New Zealand played all their group stage matches in India, but they have now moved their base to Sri Lanka for the Super 8 matches. The pitches in Colombo and Pallekele have been a tad on the slower side and spinners will play a key role. Chapman highlighted the same and also noted the importance of rotating the strike on the big grounds.

"I think here especially, given the slower nature of the pitch along with the slightly bigger boundaries as well, you have to certainly change your game plan. For me personally, batting in the middle I could be in the powerplay or in with very few overs to go. So specifically against the spinners it's probably [about] looking at different options around whether you employ a sweep shot more or a reverse sweep. Whereas in India, where it doesn't spin as much, you can look to target the straight boundaries a little bit more.

"And obviously there's big pockets here too, so it's not all about sixes on this ground. Lots of twos, lots of fours - and running hard between the wickets is really important as well, particularly if it's not a very high score," Chapman said. Notably, the Kiwis will play all their Super 8 matches at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

New Zealand's Super 8 schedule in T20 World Cup

February 21 - New Zealand vs Pakistan

February 25 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
February 27 - New Zealand vs England

Also Read

Mohammad Amir's shocking prediction for T20 World Cup 2026: 'India won't qualify for semifinals

Aiden Markram prepares to bowl vs Abhishek Sharma in powerplay, South Africa train accordingly

3 superstar cricketers who flopped in T20 World Cup 2026 so far
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket New Zealand Vs Pakistan Nz Vs Pak Mitchell Santner T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\