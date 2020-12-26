Kane Williamson equals Stephen Fleming's record of most fifty-plus Test scores for New Zealand

Image Source : @ICC Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson added another feather to his cap as he equalled the record for most fifty-plus scores in Test cricket for Blackcaps. He achieved the feat during the opening Test against Pakistan at Mount Manganui on Saturday.

Williamson achieved the feat en route to his 33rd Test half-century. He now stands alongside former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming for his country's record. With his 55th fifty-plus score, he also equalled Australia's Steve Smith, and former cricketers Ken Barrington, Greg Chappell, Gary Kirsten, Graham Thorpe, Virender Sehwag and Michael Clarke, in the all-time list standing in the 37th position.

New Zealand’s most prolific test batting partnership again came to its rescue Saturday on the first day of the first cricket test against Pakistan.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor built an unbroken stand of 115 for the third wicket which lifted New Zealand from 13-2 during the morning session to 128-2 at tea as it batted first after losing the toss.

Taylor was 66 not out at the break and Williamson, poised to reach his 33rd half century, was 49. Taylor’s 34th test fifty was also his second-slowest in terms of balls faced, coming from 127 deliveries with eight boundaries.

Williamson and Taylor have batted together more than 150 times in tests, accumulating more than 3,000 runs at an average in excess of 50. A partnership of that magnitude was sorely needed Saturday as Shaheen Afridi dismissed both New Zealand openers cheaply after Pakistan won the toss and batted on a responsive pitch at Bay Oval.

Williamson and Taylor went one better, producing their 10th century partnership in tests. The milestone, to which Taylor contributed 54 runs and Williamson 43, came up just before tea.

(with AP inputs)