NZ vs PAK: Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of Test series with foot injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES de Grandhomme had a bone stress reaction in his right foot and wouldn't be ready for for the Tests against Pakistan.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Tuesday confirmed that all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme won't be a part of the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan due to foot injury.

Stead said the all-rounder had a bone stress reaction in his right foot and wouldn't be ready for either the first Test against Pakistan slated to be played from December 26-30 in Tauranga, or the second Test in Christchurch from January 3-7.

"We haven't been able to get him up to running stage and ultimately bowling as well. He's looking like, hopefully, a mid-January return to play in the Super Smash," Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

de Grandhomme missed the two-match Test series against West Indies which the Black Caps won 2-0. Daryl Mitchell played in his place in the New Zealand XI against the Windies.

Meanwhile, regular skipper Kane Williamson is planned to join the squad ahead of the second T20I against Pakistan but that depends on when his first child arrives. Along with Test players Mitchell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson, Williamson is scheduled to sit out the first T20I against Pakistan to be played in Auckland on Friday.

"There's no update on baby news so we'll let them carry on as is," Stead said. "... plan still is at this stage that he will join the team for T20s two and three," he added.