NZ vs PAK 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Wellington New Zealand proved to be too good for Pakistan in the fourth T20I in Mount Maunganui and ended up clinching the series with a game in hand. The visitors will be keen to end the series on a high and take the momentum into the ODIs.

The young Pakistan side has shown glimpses of what they can do but haven't been consistent in their first assignment as New Zealand ended up clinching the series with a game in hand. Since Hasan Nawaz and Co did well chasing a 200-plus total in the do-or-die clash in Auckland, Pakistan preferred chasing yet again but New Zealand batted even better in the penultimate T20I at the Bay Oval and the tourists ended up collapsing to 105 all-out.

Pakistan would want to end the series on a high but need their batters and bowlers to come to the party. The Kiwis have found it too easy to score runs in those small grounds against Pakistan's bowling attack, which has looked a bit toothless even though they have all the quality in the world. Shaheen Afridi and Co need to peg the Black Caps back in the powerplay itself to be able to restrict New Zealand and not let them run riot with the bat as they have done in the previous matches.

New Zealand, on the other hand, might look to give the players on the bench a chance with the series already in the bag. With the non-contracted players doing well alongside the regulars, the Kiwis have really extended their player pool and would continue to do so with an eye on the T20 World Cup next year after 2024's disappointment.

My Dream11 team for NZ vs PAK 5th T20I

Finn Allen (c), Mark Chapman, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Tim Seifert, Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Michael Bracewell (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Jacob Duffy

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Samad, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed