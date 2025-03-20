NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I pitch report: How will surface at Eden Park in Auckland play? New Zealand are on the cusp of sealing the five-match T20I series against Pakistan on Friday. The third T20I is set to be played at the Eden Park in Auckland and the hosts are already leading 2-0. Pakistan, meanwhile, must win this game to stay alive in the series.

The third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is all set to take place at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21 (Friday). The hosts are leading 2-0 in the series after the first two matches and will be looking to seal the series tomorrow. As for Pakistan, it is the must-win encounter to stay alive in the series.

The Kiwis have been clinical in their approach in this series so far. They shot Pakistan out for just 91 runs in the series opener before chasing down 136 runs without breaking a sweat in the next game in the rain-hit 15-overs-per-side clash.

On the other hand, Pakistan have looked clueless so far and the only positive for them so far has been their improvement in performance from the first T20I to second. The team led by Salman Ali Agha has the last chance to stay alive in the series and they will be keen on putting up a good performance.

Eden Park, Auckland Pitch Report

The Eden Park in Auckland has hosted as many as 31 T20I matches so far and it has been a high-scoring venue. Even though the average first innings score here is 161, the highest score in a T20I here is 245 by Australia against the hosts. With small ground dimensions, this match is also expected to be high-scoring but for that, Pakistan batters will have to come to the party.

Eden Park - T20I Numbers Game

Matches - 31

Matches won batting first - 14

Matches won bowling first - 12

Average first inns score - 161

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Tim Robinson, William ORourke, Kyle Jamieson