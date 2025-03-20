NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Auckland New Zealand have taken a 2-0 lead and Pakistan are in a must-win situation in the third T20I of the five-match series in Auckland on Friday, March 21. The new faces in the Pakistan team haven't gotten going yet and will need to turn their performance around to stay alive in the series.

New Zealand have been all over Pakistan like a rash in the ongoing T20 series. Pakistan had to go through a T20 World Cup group stage exit to realise that they had to undergo a change in the personnel and approach to be able to play the modern T20 cricket to realise the same but the new start hasn't been great. Hassan Nawaz was dismissed for a duck in both matches while Mohammad Haris has struggled against the pace and bounce of the Kiwis.

Captain Salman Agha, vice-captain Shadab Khan and pacer Shaheen Afridi, the experienced lot among the new faces have been the ones to give slight respite from the abomination in the opener but the youngsters need to be up to the task, otherwise, it will be too late as the Auckland double-header will be the decider, a must-win for the visitors having lost the first two matches.

New Zealand have been bolstered by the return of non-contracted players in Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Jimmy Neesham, who have not only provided explosiveness to the line-up but also the experience. In the absence of some key players, the bench has responded rather well for the Black Caps and will be keen to seal the series at the Eden Park on Friday.

My Dream11 team for NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I

Tim Seifert (vc), Finn Allen, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Haris Rauf, Daryl Mitchell

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali