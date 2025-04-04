NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Mount Maunganui New Zealand will be up against Pakistan for one final time in a three-week-long white-ball assignment with the visitors looking to avoid a whitewash. New Zealand took a 2-0 unassailable lead in Hamilton with a game in hand after Pakistan's batting line-up faltered yet again.

New Zealand took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with another magnificent performance with both bat and ball in Hamilton. The Black Caps will be without Mark Chapman yet again but they wouldn't mind much as Mitch Hay after a lull, came to the party in a massive way and with the series already in the bag, New Zealand might throw in Tim Seifert, who is coming off from a sensational T20 series.

Pakistan had the game by the scruff of the neck till the 40th over of New Zealand's batting innings as the bowlers were getting wickets regularly and New Zealand lacked partnerships. However, Hay decided to have some fun and smashed an unbeaten 99 to take the Kiwis' score to 292, which was too much in the end for Pakistan as it sucked the momentum out of their bowling.

Pakistan will hope that the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan can get some runs as having won just one out of the previous seven matches on the tour, the visitors have pride at stake and would also like to avoid whitewash. Pakistan may not have Haris Rauf's services after suffering a concussion in the last game but Naseem Shah gave a good account of himself as a substitute. New Zealand will start as favourites but Pakistan have players who can trouble the hosts.

My Dream11 team for NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI

Henry Nicholls, Babar Azam, Mitch Hay, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Daryl Mitchell, Muhammad Abbas, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Jacob Duffy (vc), William O'Rourke, Faheem Ashraf

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Rhys Mariu, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell(c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay(w), Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf/Naseem Shah, Akif Javed