NZ vs PAK 2nd Test: Hilarious conversation between tail-enders Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas goes viral

A conversation between Pakistan tail-enders Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas during the first day their second Test against New Zealand on Sunday has gone viral after the end of the day's play.

The visitors had put up a valiant fightback in Christchurch to finish the innings on 297 despite being 83/4 earlier in the day. Abbas and Naseem were the last two batsmen and the latter took the onus of getting as many runs as he could.

"Abbas bhai aapko pata hai sari zimmedaari mere upar hai, single karna hai varna daant pad jaayegi" (Abbas bhai, the onus of the batting now is upon me. You have to take a single, otherwise you will be scolded)," he could be heard telling Abbas over the stump-mic.

Naseem hit three fours to score 12 runs in nine balls before being dismissed by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult. Abbas was unbeaten on no runs. The pair will have their tasks cut out on the second day as Pakistan will look to take a lead in their attempt to level the two-match Test series.