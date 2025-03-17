NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Pitch Report: How will surface at University Oval in Dunedin play? The second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is scheduled to be played on March 18 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The hosts are already leading 1-0 in the five-match series and will be keen on doubling their lead. Here's the pitch report in Dunedin.

The second T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on March 18 (Tuesday) at 6:45 AM IST. The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after annihilating the inexperienced Pakistan side in the opener. The second match is scheduled to be played at the University Oval in Dunedin.

The series opener witnessed Pakistan batters slogging at every delivery, and in the absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have been dropped from the T20I team, they looked wanting for experience. Nevertheless, the same set of players are likely to be backed as it would be unfair on them to be dropped only after one game.

As for the Kiwis, it was a perfect game for them with their pacers and spinners all delivering with the ball. The batters weren't tested much as the 92-run chase was a cakewalk in the end.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I - University Oval Pitch Report

The University Oval in Dunedin has hosted seven T20I matches so far and it has turned out to be a decent pitch with something in it for the bowlers as well. The highest total recorded at the venue is 224 by New Zealand against Pakistan. However, the average first innings score here is around 165 even as five matches have been won by teams batting first.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I - University Oval - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 7

Matches won batting first - 5

Matches won batting second - 2

Average 1st innings score - 165

Highest total - 224/7 by NZ vs PAK

Lowest total - 141 by SL vs NZ

Highest score chased - 146/1 by NZ vs SL

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Omair Yousuf, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Ben Sears, William ORourke