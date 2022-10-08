NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Match: Kane Williamson's cousin named as Daryl Mitchell's replacement | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New Zealand dressing room

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Match: International cricket, in recent times has been gripped by a wave of injuries. International teams all across the globe are busy with rotating playing players to manage their workload. Jos Buttler remains doubtful to play for England, and India's Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out. The Proteas have also lost Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius and Pakistan are still sweating over Shaheen Afridi's injury.

Amidst everything happening, the finalists of the 2021 Men's ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand have dealt with a major setback. With the World Cup just 8 days away, Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has fractured his arm and has been ruled out of the ongoing tri-series that features New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Daryl Mitchell for sometime has been a key player for the Kiwis and his injury is bound to be a major setback for them. Earlier today, New Zealand announced Mitchell's substitute. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver has been roped into the squad and might be included in the final playing XI when New Zealand takes the field against Babar Azam's Pakistan on October 8, 2022.

Cleavar happens to be Kane Williamson's cousin and he hails from Palmerston North, New Zealand. The 30-year-old Cleaver has captained Central Districts Central Districts cricket team for their Plunket Shield before announcing himself on the international stage. As of now, Mitchell's participation in the World Cup remains doubtful. The New Zealand team management is closely monitoring Mitchell and have decided not to spill beans over availability for the T20I World Cup. New Zealand will fly for Australia on October 15 and it will be interesting to see if Mitchell recovers and makes it to the side.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

