NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I live: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series live on TV in India? The second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on March 18. The visitors were shot for just 91 runs in the series opener and went 0-1 down in the five-match series. Pakistan will be keen on making a strong comeback in this encounter.

The second T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to take place on March 18 at 6:45 AM IST at the University Oval in Dunedin. The hosts are currently leading the series 1-0 after winning the opening encounter at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

It was an outing to forget for the visitors in Christchurch as they folded for just 91 runs after losing the toss. None of the Pakistan batters looked comfortable in the middle as New Zealand's pacers were all over them. Only Khushdil Shah played a few good shots scoring 32 runs. With the ball too, Shaheen Afridi and others couldn't make early inroads as New Zealand lost only one wicket in the chase.

For the Kiwis, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy bowled superbly with the former accounting for three wickets. Duffy, on the other hand, picked up a four-wicket haul registering his best figures in the shortest format of the game. Jamieson won the player of the match for his sensational bowling figures of 3/8 in four overs with a maiden. In the chase, Tim Seifert smashed 44 runs off 29 deliveries while Finn Allen also had fun scoring an unbeaten 29 as New Zealand got over the line in just 10.1 overs.

Where to Watch NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I in India?

The second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network on TV in India. As far as the live streaming is concerned, it will be available on two platforms - Sony LIV and Fancode - in India.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Omair Yousuf, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Ben Sears, William ORourke