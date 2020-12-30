NZ vs PAK 1st Test | Watch Mohammad Rizwan's hilarious warm-up dance amuses Tom Latham

Image Source : VIDEOGRAB Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan Test skipper Mohammad Rizwan left the social media in splits with his hilarious and unique warm-up routine during the first Test against New Zealand. Rizwan, 28, did an awkward little jog with little steps, followed by side shuffles in front of Tom Latham who was fielding near him.

Rizwan's hilarious on-field routine also amused Latham and wicketkeeper BJ Watling. Both the New Zealand players shared a laugh after looking at Rizwan's antics. "There you go, Tom Latham, you found your dancing with the stars partner," said the commentator.

"Dancing shoes on for Rizwan to start the session!" wrote New Zealand Cricket's official Twitter while sharing Rizwan's clip.

Pakistan suffered a 101-run defeat in the first Test which ended very late on the fifth day Wednesday. Having been set 373 to win, Pakistan was 71/3 still 301 runs behind and the New Zealand bowlers, who had dismissed Pakistan for 239 in its first innings to give the home side a 192-run lead, still held the upper hand.

Pakistan finally was out for 271 at 6.36 p.m. local time with fewer than five overs left in the day's play and a draw beckoning.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner dismissed No. 11 batsman Naseem Shah to clinch the win after Naseem and Shaheen Afridi had defied New Zealand for almost eight overs as the number of balls remaining in the day dwindled.

A Pakistan win likely was off the table even at the start. With more than 300 runs needed for victory on a wearing day pitch, an attempt to reach the winning target likely would have wise.

"I'm not disappointed, that's the beauty of test cricket," said Rizwan, who captained Pakistan for the first time. "The New Zealand team did more hard work than us so they deserved to win.

