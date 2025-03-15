NZ vs PAK 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan in India? Pakistan's new T20I era will face a test against face New Zealand in a five-match series from March 16 onwards. Salman Ali Agha will be leading the Men in Green, while Michael Bracewell will captain the New Zealand side. Ahead of the series, here are the live streaming details.

A new-look Pakistan team is set to lock horns against a second-string New Zealand side in a five-match T20I series, starting from March 16 onwards.

Pakistan, under their new T20I captain Salman Agha, will be without their once-inseparable duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as they build towards a new era with the T20 World Cup in mind.

New Zealand are without some of their stars, too, as IPL-bound players will not be in action in this series. However, the Kiwis still have a strong bowling attack with the likes of Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy having enough strength to disrupt Pakistan's plans.

With regular skipper Mitchell Santner on IPL duty, too, Michael Bracewell will be leading the Kiwis in T20Is for the first time at home.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the first T20I between the two teams.

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be held on the 16th of March, Sunday.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will take place at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

When will New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will start at 6:45 AM (IST), with the toss at 6:15 AM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I on TV?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India

Where can we watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I online?

Live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Moreover, the streaming will also be available on the FanCode app and website.

New Zealand's squad:

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (games 4 and 5 only), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 and 5 only), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 and 3 only), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 and 3 only), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan's squad:

Hassan Nawaz, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Haris Abdul Samad, Salman Ali Agha (c), Irfan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyaan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan.