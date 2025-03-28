NZ vs PAK 1st ODI pitch report: How will surface at McLean Park in Napier play? After a one-sided T20I series, New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in the first of three-match ODI series on March 29 (Saturday). The match will be played at the McLean Park in Napier. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

The first ODI of the three-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on March 29 (Saturday) at the McLean Park in Napier. The preceding T20I series between the two teams was one-sided with New Zealand winning it by a 4-1 margin. However, the visitors are back to full strength for the ODI leg of the tour, with the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan playing.

The visitors' bowling attack also looks decent with the addition of Haris Rauf even as Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr are also part of the squad. Notably, Shaheen Afridi isn't part of the ODI squad. Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem are the two spinners in the line-up.

As for New Zealand, they continue to test their bench strength with the IPL-bound players not participating in this series. Moreover, their skipper for this series, Tom Latham, has been ruled out of the series after fracturing his hand in training. Michael Bracewell has been appointed the captain for this series as well, and he will be confident after a 4-1 series win in T20Is.

McLean Park, Napier Pitch Report

McLean Park in Napier is expected to offer a good batting surface in the first ODI. Generally, it slows down as the game progresses and has something to offer for the fast bowlers as well early on in the innings. New Zealand recorded the lowest total at the venue against Bangladesh in 2023 when they got bowled out for just 98 runs. However, the highest total at the venue is 373 by New Zealand against Zimbabwe. The team winning the toss is expected to opt to bowl as there will be help for the bowlers in the first few overs with the match starting at 10 AM local time.

McLean Park, Napier - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 49

Matches won batting first - 19

Matches won bowling first - 26

Average 1st inns scores - 233

Average 2nd inns scores - 194

Highest total - 373 by NZ vs ZIM

Lowest total - 98/10 by NZ vs BAN

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, William ORourke, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Adithya Ashok