NZ vs NED, World Cup 2023: From pitch report to records, all you need to know about Hyderabad stadium

New Zealand got off to a fantastic start thumping England by nine wickets in the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad. Netherlands, on the other hand, fought decently before imploding in the second half of the chase against Pakistan. Both teams will be looking to do well in their second game at the mega event. The Dutch have an advantage of knowing the conditions in Hyderabad having played their previous match at the same venue.

They have the potential in them but will need a brilliant show from each of the 11 players on the field to have any chance of beating the Kiwis. Meanwhile, the Black Caps continue to be without their skipper Kane Williamson even for this match. But their pace bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee are available for this match. There could be a change in the bowling attack for them in this encounter.

Pitch Report

The surface in Hyderabad is absolutely flat. But surprisingly, the pitch assisted spinners in the previous game between Pakistan and the Netherlands. However, scores around 300 will be expected in this match especially if the Kiwis bat first. The average score batting first in ODIs here is 287 which Pakistan almost scored here and defended it later. The team winning the toss will definitely look to bat first and put up a big total.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - Numbers Game

Matches Played - 8

Matches won batting first - 5

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average 1st inns score - 287

Average 2nd inns score - 255

Highest total recorded - 350/4 (50 ov) by AUS vs IND

Highest score chased - 252/5 (48.5 ov) by SA vs IND

Lowest score defended - 290/7 (50 ov) by AUS vs IND

Squads

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

