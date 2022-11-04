NZ vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland's loss is New Zealand's gain, Kiwis inch closer to semis

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New Zealand inch closer to semi-finals

NZ vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022:​ Finally, after all the hustle and drama in the ongoing tournament, the World Cup might have witnessed its first semi-finalist, it is none other than the Kiwis, a team that has been consistent in the ICC (International Cricket Council) events for sometime now. New Zealand led by skipper Kane Williamson were never considered favourites in the lead-up to the tournament but they have certainly proved that they need no justification and admiration as they are immaculate with their process.

In the match that was played at the fabled Adelaide Oval Ireland won the toss and decided to field first. They tried their very best to contain the Kiwis. Finn Allen opened the proceedings with Conway as New Zealand got off to a flyer. Allen who was hunted down by Adnair scored 32 off 18 deliveries, whereas Conway departed after scoring 28 off 33 deliveries. In the midst of all the criticism, Williamson scored a gritty 61 off 35 deliveries. Irrespective of the result, the day certainly belongs to Joshua Little who claimed a hat-trick as he dismissed Williamson, Jimmy Neesham, and Mitchell Santner. Riding on the back of Williamson's heroics, New Zealand registered a score of 185/6 at the end of 20 overs.

Irish openers Balbernie and Stirling scored at their own will but were dismissed by the pair of Sodhi and Santner. In the ninth over, the Irish were at 68/1 but that is when a collapse started. With the combined efforts of Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi, the Irish team failed to score quick runs and crumbled under pressure. Ferguson clinched 3 wickets, whereas Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi claimed 2 wickets each. The Irish fell short by 3 wickets and New Zealand have now solidified their claim for the World Cup.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

