NZ vs BAN: Tamim Iqbal showers praise on Bangladesh, says 'we showed we can'

Pacer Ebadot Hossain claimed six wickets on Day 5 of the 1st Test as Bangladesh clinched their first win ever against New Zealand in New Zealand in any format of the game.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
MOUNT MAUNGANUI Updated on: January 05, 2022 15:21 IST
Tamim Iqbal
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Tamim Iqbal.

Highlights

  • Tamim posted a heartfelt message on social media on the historic win and congratulated Ebadot
  • Tamim wrote that beating New Zealand at their home is one of the most difficult things in cricket
  • Bangladesh had not previously won any of their 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats

Bangladesh's ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal, who isn't part of the Test team in New Zealand, congratulated the Test side for a historic eight-wicket victory over Kiwis at the Bay Oval here on Wednesday.

Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain claimed six wickets in the second innings on Day 5 of the Test as Bangladesh clinched their first win ever against New Zealand in New Zealand in any format of the game. This was also Bangladesh's maiden Test win over New Zealand in 16 attempts and the first over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home.

Tamim, a veteran of 64 Tests and 219 ODIs, posted a heartfelt message on social media on the historic win and congratulated Ebadot, who emerged the 'Player of the Match' for his seven-wicket effort in the Test.

"Great win, historic win. Congratulations to the whole team. Year after year, tour after tour we returned empty-handed from New Zealand. This time the situation was more difficult for many reasons. But this team overcame all the obstacles and brought a great win," said Tamim.

"Beating New Zealand by going to New Zealand is one of the most difficult things in cricket. We showed we can. The best thing is, it was a team effort. Well played. No praise is enough for the great bowling of Ebadot. From Litton (Das) to (Mehidy Hasan) Miraz, Yasir (Ali)… it's a win for everyone.

"When the bad times came, when no one believed in the party when many in the party doubted themselves, even then one did not lose faith. Mominul Haque… hats off to our captain."

Bangladesh had not previously won any of their 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats.

(Reported by IANS)

