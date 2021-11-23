Tuesday, November 23, 2021
     
  5. NZ vs BAN: Bangladesh opener Tamim out of New Zealand tour with thumb injury

NZ vs BAN: Bangladesh opener Tamim out of New Zealand tour with thumb injury

The star Bangladesh batter sustained a thumb injury during the Everest Premier League in Nepal; Bangladesh will play two Tests in New Zealand as part of the teams' new World Test Championship cycle.

PTI PTI
Dhaka Updated on: November 23, 2021 12:52 IST
Tamim Iqbal
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Tamim Iqbal.

Highlights

  • Tamim has been advised one month's rest after he consulted a physician in England
  • Bangladesh will play two Tests in New Zealand as part of the new World Test Championship cycle
  • The opening Test will be held at the Bay Oval in Tauranga from January 1-5

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal will miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to a thumb injury sustained during the Everest Premier League in Nepal.

According to a report in cricbuzz.com, Tamim has been advised one month's rest after he consulted a physician in England on Monday.

"He (Tamim) met the physician and they have advised him to take one-month rest though he won't require any surgery," Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said. "In that case, he's missing the New Zealand tour."

Bangladesh will play two Tests in New Zealand as part of the teams' new World Test Championship cycle.

The opening Test will be held at the Bay Oval in Tauranga from January 1-5, followed by the second fixture at Christchurch starting on January 9.

