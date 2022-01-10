NZ vs BAN, 2nd Test: Boult scalps 300 Test wickets, becomes 2nd fastest New Zealander to achieve this feat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Trent Boult of New Zealand celebrates his five wicket haul and 300 Test wickets during the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch.

New Zealand's speedster- Trent Boult achieved yet another milestone in the Test cricket. On Monday, Boult reached the mark of 300 Test wickets as he took a fifer against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The left-arm pacer achieved this feat in the 75th Test, while Richard Hadlee clinched the same in 61 matches, making Boult the 2nd fastest New Zealander to clinch the elusive feat.

By ticking this record in his checklist, Boult has also become the 36th bowler in the world and the fourth bowler from New Zealand to do so. Besides, his fifer has come as his ninth five wicket haul in the longest format of the game.

Fastest bowler to take 300 Test wickets for New Zealand (matches wise)

61 - Richard Hadley

75 - Trent Boult

76 - Tim Southee

94 - Daniel Vettori

Most Test wickets for New Zealand

431 - Richard Hadlee

361 - Daniel Vettori

328 - Tim Southee

301 - Trent Boult

233 - Chris Martin

NZ vs BAN 2nd Test- Synopsis of the match so far

After being put to bat first, New Zealand declared their first innings at 521/6 with crucial knocks from captain Tom Latham (252 runs) and Devon Conway (109 runs).

In reply, Bangladesh's first innings was reduced to just 126 runs. For New Zealand, Trent Boult took 5 wickets giving 43 runs in 13.2 overs.