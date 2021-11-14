NZ vs AUS Toss Live Updates T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match Live: Who will win toss, Finch or Williamson?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will take on Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. (File Photo)

The feistiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy here on Sunday.

Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semifinals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the "Ring of Fire".

New Zealand vs Australia Toss head to head in previous World Cup editions

ICC T20 World Cup 2016: New Zealand had won the toss & elected to bat first; New Zealand won by 8 runs

T20I Head-to-head

New Zealand 5

Australia 9

Head-to-head in T20 World Cups

New Zealand 1

Australia Probable XI 1. David Warner, 2. Aaron Finch (capt.), 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Steven Smith, 5. Glenn Maxwell, 6. Marcus Stoinis, 7. Matthew Wade (wk), 8. Pat Cummins, 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Adam Zampa, 11. Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Probable XI 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Daryll Mitchell, 3. Kane Williamson, 4. Tim Seifert (wk), 5. Glenn Phillips, 6. James Neesham, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Tim Southee, 9. Adam Milne, 10. Trent Boult, 11. Ish Sodhi

Live Streaming

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 final game- New Zealand vs Australia Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

New Zealand Squad Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman

Australia Squad David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis