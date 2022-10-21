Friday, October 21, 2022
     
NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Australia on TV, online

New Zealand vs Australia live streaming details: When and Where to Watch NZ vs AUS. Know the date, time, venue, channels and other details.

Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi
Published on: October 21, 2022 18:23 IST
Team Australia
Image Source : GETTY Team Australia



New Zealand are set to lock horns with Australia in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. 

Here are all live streaming details:

  • When will the New Zealand vs Australia match be played?

The match will be played on 22nd October, Saturday.

  • What is the venue for the New Zealand vs Australia match?

The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

  • At what time will the New Zealand vs Australia match start?

The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

  Where can we watch the New Zealand vs Australia match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

  • Where can we watch the New Zealand vs Australia match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

  • What are the full squads?

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com
