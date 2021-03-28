NZ vs AUS: Ashleigh Gardner leads Australia women to six-wicket win in first T20I

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner scored an unbeaten 73 to lead Australia women to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I on Sunday at Seddon Park. Chasing a target of 131, the visitors were reduced to 14/3 within the first four overs.

Gardner then guided Australia home along with captain Meg Lanning (28) and then Ellyse Perry (23). She hit six fours and three sixes on her way to 73 off 48 balls.

Earlier, Jess Jonassen took three wickets as Australia restricted New Zealand to 130/6. Amy Satterthwaite was the highest scorer for visitors with 40 runs off 31 balls.

Brief scores: New Zealand 130/6 in 20 overs (Amy Sattherthwaite 40; Jess Jonassen 3/26) lost to Australia 133/4 in 18 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 73 not out, Meg Lanning 23; Jess Kerr 2/17) by six wickets