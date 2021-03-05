NZ vs AUS | Aaron Finch smashes 4 sixes as Kyle Jamieson concedes 26 runs in last over: Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Aaron Finch

Skipper Aaron Finch hammered four sixes against Kyle Jamieson as Australia posted 156/6 against New Zealand after electing to bat in the fourth T20I against New Zealand on Friday.

After gathering just 40 runs from the first 40 deliveries, Finch put his foot on the gas pedal in the last 15 balls, gathering 39 runs to resurrect Australia's innings. Finch finished with 79 off 55 deliveries, laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes.

In the process, Finch also became the first Australian to hit 100 sixes in T20Is. He is currently on 103 sixes in the list, followed by Glenn Maxwell (93) and David Warner (89). Finch also became Australia's leading run-scorer in men's T20 Internationals. He surpassed his opening partner David Warner to take the top spot. In 70 games, Finch has scored 2,310 runs including two centuries and 14 fifties.

In the last over bowled by Jamieson, Finch smashed three sixes in a row to gather 26 from the over. Jamieson finished with figures of 0/49 as Finch's carnage boosted Australia's run-flow in death overs.

Finch, who was unsold in this year's IPL auction, single-handedly steered Australia to a challenging total as they kept losing wickets from the other end. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis chipped in with cameos of 18 and 19 runs respectively at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington.