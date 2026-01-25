Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer record, receives walkover to enter Australian Open quarterfinal Novak Djokovic made his way into his 16th Australian Open quarterfinal after receiving a walkover in his round of 16 clash against Jakub Mensik. Djokovic will be facing either Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti in his last eight clash at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic has reached the Australian Open 2026 quarterfinals after receiving a walkover in the round of 16 clash against Jakub Mensik, who pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Mensik had famously stunned the Serb icon in the Miami Open final last year and was set to have a rematch with the 24-time Grand Slam winner at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday, January 26. However, he won't get to play against the Serb due to an abdominal injury.

"After doing everything we could to keep going, I have to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has progressed over the last matches," Mensik said. “Even though I’m disappointed, making the fourth round here for the first time is something I will carry with me for a long time. I felt so much energy from the fan,s and the atmosphere in Melbourne was truly special."

Djokovic breaks Federer's record

With his entry into the quarterfinals, Djokovic has shattered a major Roger Federer record at the Australian Open. This will be his 16th appearance in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park, one more than Federer's in Open Era history.

Djokovic will be up against either of the USA's Taylor Fritz or Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in his last eight clash. The duo will battle it out on Monday for a place in the quarterfinal against the Serb icon, who will now be in action on January 27.

Djokovic's run at Australian Open 2026

The 38-year-old is hunting for the elusive 25th Major at Melbourne Park and has been in good form. He defeated Pedro Martinez in his first-round clash (6-3, 6-2, 6-2) before breezing past Francesco Maestrelli (6-3, 6-2, 6-2) in the second round. With his win over Maestrelli, Djokovic had completed 100 wins at the Australian Open, making him the first man to achieve a ton of wins at three different surfaces.

Meanwhile, the Serb then defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in his third-round clash as he achieved more history. The 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over the Dutchman was Djokovic's 400th win in the Grand Slams, making him the first man to ever do so.