'Nothing has changed': Shubman Gill shares his perspective ahead of leading Rohit, Kohli on Australia tour Star India batter Shubman Gill recently came forward and revealed his thoughts as he gears up to lead Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the rest of team India in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Team India is all set to tour Australia for an upcoming white-ball series. The Men in Blue will take on Australia across three ODIs and five T20Is in a series that will kick off on October 19. Many eyes will be set upon the ODI series, as the three-game series will mark the return of veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The star batters last represented India in the Champions Trophy 2025, and another major change has been the announcement of Shubman Gill as India’s new ODI captain, taking over the role from Rohit Sharma.

Speaking ahead of the series, Gill talked about how he feels about the prospect of leading both Kohli and Rohit in the series. The star batter was quick to reply that nothing has changed within them, and the dynamic will remain the same.

"I think the narrative outside is different, but among us, nothing has changed. Everything is the same as it was before, and that is very helpful,” Gill told reporters ahead of the first ODI.

"Whatever they feel, their experience, whatever they have learned, whether by reading the pitch or any situation, I go to them and ask what they think, how they would do it if they were in my place. I like knowing people's thoughts and then, based on my own understanding of the game, I make my decisions accordingly,” he added.

Furthermore, the newly appointed ODI captain also talked about how special it is to lead an Indian squad with both Kohli and Rohit in it. He revealed how he used to idolise them in his younger years and how playing alongside them has been surreal.

"I mean, obviously, these are the kind of players I used to idolise when I was growing up. The kind of hunger that they had used to inspire me. It is a big honour for me to be able to lead such legends of the game. I am sure there would be so many moments in this series where I would be able to learn from them. If I get in a difficult position, I wouldn't shy away from taking advice from them,” Gill said.

