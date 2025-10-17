Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, retired India great only Indian to score hundred on ODI captaincy debut Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be making their international returns during the ODI series against Australia, which kicks off from October 19 onwards. This will be the first series for Shubman Gill as ODI captain, and he will look to become the second Indian with an ODI ton on captaincy debut.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill's era as India's ODI captain is set to begin in a couple of days as India will play Australia in a three-match series from October 19 onwards. Gill, having taken over the 50-over captaincy from Rohit Sharma, will become the 27th captain to lead India in the format.

The series will have eyes pinned on it as it will also mark the international returns of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The two veterans will be seen in the Indian colours after seven months, with their last appearances in the Blues coming in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Their futures have also been a talk of the town with the ODI World Cup still two years away in 2027. The Australia series will mark the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket with Gill at the helm as he takes the baton from the man with whom he opens in the ODIs.

Gill could become second Indian to hit hundred on ODI captaincy debut

Meanwhile, Gill can also become the second Indian to have scored a hundred on his ODI captaincy debut. He had slammed a ton on his Test captaincy debut against England in the first match earlier in June when he was made the leader in the longest format.

Sachin Tendulkar only Indian with ton on captaincy debut

Meanwhile, only Sachin Tendulkar has scored a hundred for India on his captaincy debut. The legend led India in 73 ODI matches from 1996 to 2000 and had scored 110 in his first game in charge against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 1996.

Tendulkar didn't had the greatest of his times as captain as he scored 2454 runs in 70 innings at an average of 37.75 as India's ODI skipper.

How did Rohit and Kohli fare on captaincy debut?

Meanwhile, Champions Trophy winning-captain Rohit Sharma did not had a memorable outing in his first match as skipper, and neither did the 2011 World Cup winner Virat Kohli.

Coincidentally, both players made two runs each in their first ODI matches in charge. Rohit made two in his maiden match as ODI captain against Sri Lanka in 2017, while Kohli made two against the same opponent in 2013.