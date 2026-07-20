'Not told us anything': Shubman Gill opens up on Rohit Sharma's future amid ongoing retirement reports

London:

Team India lost the third ODI of their multi-format series against England. Having lost the second and third ODIs, India missed out on winning the series, as England put in some brilliant performances. One of the biggest talking points from the series was the future of veteran batter Rohit Sharma.

In the twilight of his career, Rohit Sharma came into the third ODI on the back of consecutive subpar performances in the series. He was dismissed for 11 and 26 runs in the first two ODIs of the series, respectively. However, he put in a good show in the third clash, scoring 138 runs to his name.

After his performance in the first two ODIs, reports emerged that Rohit Sharma would be announcing his retirement from ODIs after the Lord’s game. However, India skipper Shubman Gill revealed that he hasn’t had a conversation with Rohit over his future in the side.

"He's not told us anything. I think it's all out in the media. But there has not been any discussion like that. Most of the time I was at the non-striker's end watching. Our conversation was mostly that if we keep wickets in hand, only then we would have a chance of chasing a big score like that. We were discussing whether to hit out in the Powerplay or not, but hitting the new ball wasn't easy. And I think the way he paced his innings and accelerated when he got to 60 or 70 was great to see,” Gill said

India shifts focus onto the shortest format

With the conclusion of the ODI series, India will now be taking on Zimbabwe in a three-game T20I series. Coming on the back of six consecutive losses in T20I cricket, the Men in Blue will hope to improve against Zimbabwe.

The side will take on Zimbabwe across three T20I matches. The games will be held on July 23, 25, and 26, and all three matches will be held in Harare. Coming on the back of subpar performances, it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue fare in the clash.

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