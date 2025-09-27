'Not to have handshakes is not good for cricket' - Pakistan captain Salman Agha ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final Pakistan captain Salman Agha backs his team’s aggressive bowling ahead of the Asia Cup final vs India, despite past on-field controversies. Tensions remain high after India’s no-handshake stance, but Agha urges focus on winning amid intense rivalry.

Dubai:

Pakistan’s fast bowlers are unlikely to tone down their aggressive approach ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final against India, according to captain Salman Agha. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Agha emphasised his support for his team’s intensity on the field, as long as players respect boundaries and avoid disrespecting opponents.

“If someone wants to be aggressive on the ground, then why not. If you deprive a fast bowler of their aggression, then what's left? Every player knows how to deal with their emotions. I give players license to react the way they want at the ground. As long as they're not disrespecting anyone and stay within the line, I have no issues with that,” Agha said at a press conference.

The upcoming final marks the third high-profile India-Pakistan clash in just three weeks, with tensions already running high. Both teams were involved in controversies during their previous encounters. Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan faced sanctions for breaches of the ICC code of conduct, while India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav was also fined for comments made after their earlier match.

Agha comments on no-handshake saga

Off-field drama has spilt onto the field as well. India notably refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s players before and after their last match on both occasions earlier in the tournament. Agha expressed surprise at this development, recalling that in even more strained political times, handshakes were customary.

“I've been playing cricket since 2007 professionally. I've never seen no handshakes between two teams. My dad is a huge fan of cricket and used to tell me about its history. He never told me about any game where there's not been a handshake. I've heard it's never happened before. When India-Pakistan games took place in even more tense situations, handshakes always happened. Not to have handshakes is not good for cricket. If someone wants to be aggressive, whether they're from my team or their team, I have no issues with that, but you should shake hands at the end of it,” Agha added.