Not the most expensive! World Cup hero Travis Head returns to IPL after 6 years, set to play for SRH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head was one of the three players picked in set 1 of the IPL 2024 auction

It was a day of steals at the IPL 2024 auction at the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai with some of the players getting soft bids and the World Cup 2023 hero Travis Head was one of them. Tipped to be one of the highest picks at the auction, Travis Head was sold to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 6.8 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went till INR 6.6 crore for the Australian opening batter before SRH closed the bid at INR 6.8 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were surely in the mood for shopping as they got Head, Wanindu Hasaranga at his base price of INR 1.5 crore and then the Australian captain Pat Cummins in the most expensive IPL deal of INR 20.5 crore in their three picks in the first two rounds.

Head last played in the IPL in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was in an out of the Australian team before making himself an all-format certainty after Aaron Finch retired and has now gotten chances and opportunities to showcase what he's got across formats.

Head joins a formidable overseas batting order for Sunrisers which contains skipper Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Phillips. With Marco Jansen already there and Hasaranga and Cummins joining the forces, the 2016 champions have a great overseas roaster at their disposal and would look to add a few Indian options to round up their squad.

Other players to get bids at the start of the auction were Rovman Powell, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Gerald Coetzee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2024 (so far): Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kuar Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins

Latest Cricket News