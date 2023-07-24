Not Sanju Samson! Wasim Jaffer names 25-year-old who has better chance of getting picked in World Cup squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former India opener Wasim Jaffer picked the second wicket-keeping option for World Cup 2023.

Team India has some key decisions to make regarding selection ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With a few first-choice players injured including Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, the Men in Blue have applied some stop-gap solutions but haven't been able to find someone who deserves a spot. Hence, with Iyer and Rahul two middle-order players unavailable, the Indian team has tried the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav but none has grabbed the opportunity just yet.

However, if Rahul does get fit he will come into the side straight away given his outstanding numbers at No. 5 in the ODIs. Rahul has been preferred as wicket-keeper in the last 12 months or so in the 50-over format and hence will be the first choice with the gloves. But with no Rishabh Pant, India have to select between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as the backup.

Kishan hasn't done well since the double hundred against Bangladesh and Samson, who averages 66 in the format, after not being given a consistent run, has the opportunity to become undroppable as he is set to be played in all three ODIs against the West Indies. However, former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels Ishan has a better chance of getting picked compared to Samson since he can be the backup opening option as well.

Speaking on JioCinema, Jaffer said, "I think so. KL Rahul will obviously be the first choice if he is fit. After that, Sanju Samson could be the one. It could also be Ishan Kishan as the backup opener and wicketkeeper. Then Sanju might miss out.

"So this series (West Indies) is very important for Sanju Samson. There has been a slight consistency issue with Sanju Samson. But if he plays like that, if he takes responsibility, he could be that second wicketkeeper," he added.

Latest Cricket News