'Not really thinking': Prithvi Shaw opens up on India selection after smashing 244 in England's One-Day Cup

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has opened up on his India selection after smashing sixth highest individual score in history of List A cricket. He slammed 244 for Northamptonshire in the ongoing One-Day Cup against Somerset on Wednesday (August 9). In the process, he also went past his previous highest score in One-Day cricket which was 227* that came against Puducherry during the Vijay Hazare Trophy game in 2021.

Shaw last played for India in 2021 on Sri Lanka tour when a second-string side toured the island nation. He had started his international career with a bang as well in 2018 against West Indies smashing 134 runs. But his career has gone downhill since then and currently is not in the frame. However, the 23-year-old is not thinking about it at the moment and wants to enjoy his stay with the County side.

"Definitely (here for the) experience for sure. Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, but I just want to have a good time here. Northamptonshire have given me this opportunity. They're really looking after me. I'm really enjoying it," Shaw said while speaking after the match. The youngster also opened up on the conditions on offer in the match stating that the pitch allowed him to play his shots. He also pointed out that luck favoured him early on and that convinced him that it was going to be his day in the middle.

"The sun was out, it was kind of like Indian weather today (Wednesday) so it was really looking good. I wasn't thinking about anything. You know when an inside edge doesn't get me out, that means this day is for me. You have to be lucky sometimes, so I think this was a day for me. I didn't look back after that. When I got 150 I thought I was timing the ball really well and this could be the day to go bigger," Shaw added.

