'Not out of form, I am...': Captain Suryakumar Yadav opens up on disappointing show with bat in Asia Cup Suryakumar Yadav may have led India to the Asia Cup title in Dubai on Sunday, after a scintillating win against Pakistan in the final, but with the bat, the Indian captain failed to leave a mark, aggregating just 72 runs in six innings. Apart from IPL 2025, his form in T20Is this year has been poor.

Dubai:

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is going through a treacherous run of form in T20Is and even though the Men in Blue won the Asia Cup, going into the Australia series, with a T20 World Cup in six months, the 35-year-old will have to get back to scoring runs. It hasn't been a great year for Surya, who has amassed just 100 runs in 11 T20I innings in 2025 and even though he was the Player of the Tournament in IPL 2025, scoring 717 runs in 16 innings, the free-flowing Surya has looked a pale shadow of self in international cricket.

However, the Indian captain was still upbeat about his form with the bat despite scoring 72 runs in six innings in the Asia Cup. Surya reckoned that only the lack of runs was the problem; otherwise, he was following his usual pre-game routines and has been hitting pretty well in the nets, and that it's a matter of time before he starts replicating that in the matches.

"I feel I am not out of form, I feel I am out of runs," Surya said in the post-tournament press conference. "I believe more in what I am doing in the nets and my preparation. So in matches, things are on autopilot," he added. Surya, who arrived at the much-delayed press conference with the Player of the Tournament Abhishek Sharma, directed the mic quickly to the southpaw in jest, but the left-hander had his skipper's back.

"I've felt personally that when you are not scoring runs, it is difficult to take the team along. But Surya bhai is the same irrespective of whether he has scored runs or not," Abhishek said. Abhishek amassed 314 runs in the tournament, including three consecutive fifties in the Super Fours, and played a crucial role in setting up games, probably the entire tournament for the middle-order, except the final.

The Indian team will now quickly get into the Test mode, set to play a couple of red-ball games against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad.