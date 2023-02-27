Not only 2023 ODI World Cup, Rishabh Pant can also miss 2024 T20 WC; feels Sourav Ganguly

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant is on the road to recovery

India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is currently on his road to recovery after surviving a severe car crash he suffered in late December. The Indian star has already been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2023. The cricketer has also undergone knee surgery after surviving a horrific car crash and will miss cricket action for some time. Meanwhile, India's former captain Sourav Ganguly hinted the cricketer might be out of action for a longer period of time.

Ganguly, who is the Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals, said that he has been in touch with Pant. "I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously, he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well," he said to PTI. The former BCCI President added that Pant will be back for India in a year or maybe a couple of year time. "In a year's time or may be in a couple of years' time, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly added.

There were several reports in the previous month that Pant can be out of action for about 6 months. The exact date of Pant's return is not confirmed but if he will be back after 2 years (as Ganguly hinted may be a case), he will miss the T20 World Cup 2024. Meanwhile, Ganguly also opened up on how can the Delhi Capitals find Pant's replacement in the squad for the IPL 2023. "We still need a bit of time to figure it out. The next camp starts before IPL. The IPL is still a month away and the season has just started. It is difficult to get all the players together for the amount of cricket they play. There are four or five who are playing Irani Trophy. Sarfaraz has an injured finger and it's not a broken finger. He should be okay for the IPL," he concluded.

Earlier Pant had posted pictures of his rehabilitation on social media. In the pictures, the cricketer can be seen taking small steps on crutches. "One step forward. One step stronger. One step better," he captioned his photos.

