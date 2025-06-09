Not Marco Jansen or Rabada! Ex-Australian cricketer picks 24-year-old as South Africa's X-factor for WTC Final The bowling attacks may be on par for both South Africa and Australia ahead of the World Test Championship final, apart from the experience for the Aussie trio; however, it is the batting where the Proteas will have to close the gap between the two teams, eyeing a maiden world title.

New Delhi:

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden suggested that the middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs could be the X-factor for South Africa in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against the defending champions at Lord's, starting June 11. Hayden, who was part of the broadcasting team in the IPL drew a parallel between Stubbs and Kevin Pietersen, who was the Proteas batter's mentor at the Delhi Capitals, in taking the game on and reckoned that it could be a huge difference between the two sides.

"Someone like Tristan Stubbs, I think can be a bit of an X-factor. Similar to the way that Kevin Peterson was in the England side against Australia. Can come out, can dominate," Hayden was quoted as saying by Star Sports. Obviously, the bowling attacks of the two teams match each other in terms of quality, pace and accuracy with Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada being at the forefront for the Proteas in that department against the veteran trio of Australia, however, how the two teams bat under the London skies could dictate the Ultimate Test for a majority of its duration.

"We've seen his hitting ability through the IPL. Not that that has a great deal of relevance, but he's a very powerful unit. A very conventional hitter of the ball. Tall, big body position and great hands that he can hit down the ground. So he can be a threat," Hayden added.

Stubbs played several roles for the Capitals, sometimes he had to be the finisher, sometimes just the slogger, the anchor on a few occasions when the top order was in a mess and he fulfilled every role with maturity. Even though Stubbs was the designated No 3 for South Africa in four of the nine Tests he played, Wiaan Mulder played at that position in the practice match and might be a sign of what's to come.

If that happens, Stubbs might play at No 6 with David Bedingham to precede and Kyle Verreynne to follow. The balance which Mulder and Marco Jansen provide to South Africa will also be crucial, especially since Australia will have a someone like Cameron Green but purely just as a batter. South Africa are chasing a first world title while Australia aim to defend the mace at the Mecca of Cricket.