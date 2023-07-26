Not Hardik or Surya! Asia Cup preparatory camp could force India to have new captain for Ireland T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are likely to miss the Ireland series

The season of innumerable captains for India is here not for the first time. Team India, who had to deploy more than one captain across series in the last couple of years due to various reasons, might have to do the same in 2023 as well with a few major series and competitions clashing with one another. While the squad for the Asian Games has already been announced with Ruturaj Gaikwad set to make his captaincy debut for India, there could be a different captain altogether for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland next month.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is keen on having a week's preparatory camp before the Asia Cup. With the camp likely to begin on August 24-25 and Dravid wishing to have all the members present in the camp, Team India could have a different captain altogether with both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav part of the ODI setup.

Dravid and Co. will not be travelling to Ireland for the three-match T20I series from August 18-23 and instead will be prepping for the camp, set to take place in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup starting on 18-23 August before the team travels Sri Lanka for the continental tournament.

In case, both Hardik and Surya are rested before the Asia Cup, pacer Jasprit Bumrah who is set to return for the Ireland series could be in line to lead the side. Bumrah, who could be the only exception to feature in both the Ireland series and the Asia Cup, will be slowly re-introduced to cricket as he will be returning after a 10-month-long layoff from the sport following the back injury and the subsequent surgery.

Bumrah has previously led India in the rescheduled Test match against England last year and if does lead the side, he would be making his captaincy debut in white-ball cricket for the national side.

