'Not even being allowed to fail': Former India cricketer questions Sarfaraz Khan's continued Test snub Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan hasn't been part of the Test setup since the New Zealand series and despite scoring heavily in domestic cricket, the 28-year-old hasn't been able to make a comeback. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra mentioned that the clarity issue persists in Sarfaraz's case.

Mumbai:

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra suggested that there is a lack of clarity from the selectors and team management in Sarfaraz Khan's case, given that the 28-year-old has played just six Tests in his career after making his debut at the start of last year against England. Sarfaraz has been a consistent performer in red-ball cricket for Mumbai and has also notched up a mountain of runs for India A and in the Duleep Trophy, but the continued snub didn't seem justified.

"I think there is a clarity issue in the case of Sarfaraz. I think it is a case of perception and understanding. I am trying to think—they might have a perception that he may not do as well in swinging conditions or play fast bowling well. Maybe he is not our guy in SENA countries. So he did not get the chance," Chopra said on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel on the curious case of Sarfaraz.

The former Indian batter also added that for the selectors and team management to have the perception that Sarfaraz can't play well outside the sub-continent, he had to be allowed to fail in countries like Australia and England. "But even to make that perception, I have to allow him to fail. He is not even being allowed to fail. And now there is no place in the team as well. I think Sarfaraz should play, or else it would be unfair," Chopra added.

Sarfraz's returns in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season have been poor, scoring just 178 runs in five matches, including just one fifty. However, Sarfaraz was returning from a quad injury and hence, missed the India A games and wasn't considered for the Test team. Devdutt Padikkal bagged the position of the extra batter but has yet to play in any of the home Tests until now, since the start of the season last month.