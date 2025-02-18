Not England or Australia! Nasser Hussain picks teams who may challenge 'favourites' India in Champions Trophy Several teams including India, New Zealand, England, South Africa and Afghanistan have been hit by injury concerns ahead of the Champions Trophy but none more than Australia, with five first-choice players missing out, some due to injuries and a couple of them due to other reasons.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain tipped India as his favourites to win the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE mentioning that the depth in the squad might be enough for them to go all the way despite missing their ace Jasprit Bumrah. Nasser said that the batting depth and options are key for India but even in the spin department they score over any other side. However, Nasser also mentioned a couple of dark horses in New Zealand and South Africa, who could challenge for the title.

When asked about on Sky Sports in whose favour he was leaning in, Nasser said, "I'm going to go India. I just think they've got so much batting depth, whoever they pick, Rohit Sharma back in runs, Shubman Gill in this format is just magnificent. All the way down, they have good spin-bowling all-rounders. I think Axar Patel is a wonderful cricketer, Jadeja, Washington Sundar, they just have so many spin-bowling all-rounder options."

However, the 56-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator did admit it that it is an open tournament and it could be anyone but India just weighed a bit heavily than the rest others.

"So, I am going to go India but we've not even spoken about South Africa, they are a top, top side. Not spoken about New Zealand, they've just won the triangular in Pakistan. They've toured Pakistan more than any other side and they literally couple of days ago beat Pakistan in the triangular. Kane Williamson in magnificent form, so, it's a tough one to call, I'll go India but it could be anyone," Nasser added.

New Zealand have won four matches in a row, including the warm-up game against Afghanistan while South Africa despite losing both games in the tri-series got some momentum with a victory over the Pakistan Shaheens. South Africa have done well consistently across formats in the last 18 months, getting to the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in 2023, final of the T20 World Cup last year and now the World Test Championship final.

In a group where Australia are struggling with their depth, England with their form and Afghanistan with their temperament on the big stage, especially since it's their first appearance in the Champions Trophy, South Africa could really make their mark. New Zealand, on the other hand, will pose a stiff challenge for both India and Pakistan in the group stage.