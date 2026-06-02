Not Dhoni or Rohit, these three players have won hat-trick of IPL titles; two Indians on list

New Delhi:

Winning an IPL title is an achievement in itself. It gives the teams and the players a different honour of being at the top of arguably the most challenging league in the world. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have now done it twice after their win over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. They became just the third team to have defended an IPL title, joining the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. There are only four multiple champions in the league, with the Kolkata Knight Riders being the only other side.

While these four teams have enjoyed huge success in the Indian cash-rich league, there are several players who have won the titles multiple times. As many as 47 players have won the IPL finals more than one time.

Who has won the IPL most times?

Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma are the most successful players in the history of IPL. Both of the have won six titles each. MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard have won the title five times each, while Ravindra Jadeja and Lasith Malinga have bagged it four times each.

The senior Pandya bagged his fifth IPL title after winning his second straight with the RCB this season. He has previously won three IPLs with the Mumbai Indians in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Who are the only players with a hat-trick of titles?

While these players have tasted success so many times, none of them has been on the winning end of an IPL on three consecutive occasions. Leg spinners Karn Sharma and Suyash Sharma, and opening batter Phil Salt are the only three to have achieved this epic milestone.

Karn won the IPL in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for three different teams. He was with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, while the leg-spinner was part of the MI setup in 2017 and then in the CSK side in 2018.

Phil Salt and Suyash Sharma completed their hat-tricks with RCB's second-straight IPL win. Both of them were part of the KKR side in the IPL 2024 before winning the title for the RCB in 2025 and 2026 after the Bengaluru-based franchise's win over the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans, respectively.

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