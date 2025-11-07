Not Ash Gardner or Beth Mooney! Lanning nominates 22-year-old as next Australian women's ODI captain Alyssa Healy confirmed after losing the Women's World Cup final that she is not going to be at another Cricket World Cup and hence, Australia might look to blood-in a new captain in the format, to give her enough time to settle into the group as the leader, with the next one four years from now.

Melbourne:

Former Australian captain Meg Lanning picked Phoebe Litchfield as the next ODI captain for the defending champions, when and after Alyssa Healy finishes up. Healy already mentioned that she will not be there at the next Women's World Cup after the semi-final loss to India and like Australia has done in the past, they might want to blood-in the new captain four years in advance to give her time to settle into the role and be attuned to the consistent playing group in that period.

While Lanning admitted that Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Tahlia McGrath, who is currently the vice-captain, are tempting options and the selectors and the team management could very well opt in favour of one of those, but according to her, Litchfield, the 22-year-old, who has led her franchise, Sydney Thunder, in the WBBL, is certainly an option, especially, with the age by her side.

"I think all of those that you mentioned [Gardner, Sutherland and McGrath] are certainly in the running," Lanning told Nikhil Uttamchandani on the ICC Review. "I'd add Phoebe Litchfield into the mix because I think she's got a very level head on her shoulders.

"She's already shown that she's come in and settled herself nicely into the team. And I think she's got a really good temperament too. So I think she's certainly an option," Meg Lanning said about the promising left-hander, who smashed a century in the semi-final against India, on the big stage.

"The good thing with the team is that there are a number of different leaders that could come into that role whenever Healy finishes up. I think it's exciting in some ways whenever that transition does happen. It'll bring something different to the team and they'll have their own spin on what they want to do and their own leadership style and I think that could be really cool for the group.

"So I am going to go for her (Litchfield)," she added. Australia have now lost two semi-finals in a row in Women's ICC events and even though they might not mind it too much, given the number of titles they already have in their kitty, it must have hurt the seven-time world champions, especially the 50-over one.