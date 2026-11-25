New Delhi:

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has dismissed allegations of discrimination surrounding Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion from India’s playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. He urged the political leaders and others to keep the fast bowler away from the controversy. The veteran administrator also maintained that decisions concerning the final combination belong to the captain and head coach.

Meanwhile, the controversy erupted after Congress MP Imran Masood questioned Siraj’s omission despite his performances. He alleged that the pacer’s name had influenced the selection. His remarks brought political attention to India’s team combination, prompting Shukla to defend the selection process.

Speaking to ANI, the BCCI official said Siraj’s presence in the squad was itself significant and that his absence from the playing XI should not become a subject of political debate.

“It's not as if the Test match ended in a draw simply because Siraj wasn't playing. I don't think Siraj should be dragged into such controversies. There shouldn't be this kind of commentary surrounding him. After all, he is part of the squad - and being selected for the team is the most significant achievement,” Shukla told ANI.

He further explained that the playing conditions and the team’s tactical requirements influence the final selection, leaving the decision to the coaching and leadership group.

“He was selected for the squad, but the decision regarding which eleven players take the field rests with the coach and the captain. They make that call based on pitch conditions and various other factors. It is not appropriate to stir up political or other controversies simply because someone was not included in the playing eleven. This is not good for Siraj either, and he himself would certainly not appreciate it,” he added.

Siraj’s omission

India went into the Wellington Test with four specialist fast bowlers, selecting Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj. Siraj, despite featuring in the preceding ODI series against New Zealand, missed out.

Captain Shubman Gill later acknowledged that leaving Siraj out had been a difficult decision. He said the pacer had been informed beforehand and explained that current form and the preferred bowling combination influenced the selection.

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